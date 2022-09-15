Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Star hints at premiere surprise

The Yellowstone season 5 premiere is going to be coming on the Paramount Network on November 13, and we’ve heard a lot about it already!

So what is there to be the most excited about right now? Let’s just start here when it comes to stakes. It feels like following the events of season 4 there are a lot of unique directions that the show could go, whether it be John running for Governor or Beth working on some level to blackmail her own brother. This could all prove exciting, but we gotta wait and see just what Taylor Sheridan has planned! We’ve already heard some indication that the show is going to surprise people right away!

Now, we’ve got even more verification on that specific thing. In a new interview with KPRC2 Houston, cast member Forrie J. Smith had a pretty interesting response when asked for news on the premiere:

“Everybody’s gonna be going, ‘what the hell.’”

So yea, you’re going to have your jaw on the ground. It could be tied on some level to what happens in the actual episode — or, something as specific as when this story is set! There’s already been some rumors out there all about a potential time jump, and we’d keep your eyes peeled on that.

Also, we’d advise you to look for some sort of official trailer here, as well, given that we’re expecting something over the next month or so. We don’t think that everything will be given away, but we do think that Paramount will include at least a few surprises in here. After all, why not get people all the more amped up?

