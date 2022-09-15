Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 26: Family fun day

Next week you’re going to have a chance to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 26 — and yes, this is a reminder that the show is still going strong. It’s had quite the long season and yet, there’s no evidence that it’s about to slow down next week.

Instead, you’re going to get an episode that features something that, on paper, should be exciting: Family fun day! Well, it’s the sort of thing that in theory could offer up some laughs, but the problem is that not everyone could be in a celebratory mood. Take, for example, Angelina still dealing with the aftermath of what happened in her marriage. For some more news all about that, just check out the season 5 episode 26 synopsis below:

Deena’s “Family Fun Day” has Angelina struggling in the wake of her failed marriage. Jenni lands in the emergency room.

Obviously, the emergency room is just about the furthest thing from fun!

A quick reminder

While this season HAS been going on for a long time, it will be ending before too long and this is where we should issue an important reminder that Vinny is on Dancing with the Stars starting this coming Monday! Even with the main show ending, some of your favorite cast members will still have some other gigs coming. Take Snooki, for example, who has her role on the Ridiculousness spin-off show Messyness, which is also now back on the air following the run of Buckhead Shore.

Of course, we also tend to believe that Family Vacation will be back for more episodes, even if nothing is confirmed on that at the moment. Why would MTV want to get rid of one of its most important franchises? That’s a pretty simple thing to wonder at this given point in time.

What do you most want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 26?

