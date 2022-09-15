The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Will Agnes appear early?

While we know that The Blacklist may be moving away from Elizabeth Keen as a key plot point for this upcoming season, that doesn’t mean the show is forgetting about Agnes. As a matter of fact, Liz’s daughter may be seen once again in the early going this season!

In a post on Instagram (see below), you get the indication that the NBC is casting young girls to play soccer players for an upcoming season. Agnes dabbled in soccer last season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her back in this venue again. What’s interesting is that the casting notes that they are looking for people aged 11-13, which makes us wonder if we’re at least getting a slight time jump moving into season 10.

How old is Agnes supposed to be at this point? That’s a good question in itself given that the series did a time jump after Tom’s death, and then also one after Liz was killed in season 8. In “The SPK” it’s revealed that Agnes is actually 11 years old, so there isn’t much of a time jump here at all. Her age still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense when you consider that she was born in season 3 — even when you consider the time jump after Tom’s death and also the one following season 8, you wouldn’t think she would be this exact age. Still, we gotta roll with it.

If nothing else, this casting is solid evidence that you will see Agnes early on in the season and for now, this is something to remain excited about.

