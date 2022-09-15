NCIS season 20 premiere live tweet coming via Katrina Law, others

The NCIS season 20 premiere is coming to CBS on Monday night and, of course, this episode is a long time coming!

There is so much that we imagine the writers are going to get into throughout “A Family Affair,” whether it be the fate of Alden Parker to Jessica and Jimmy’s relationship to the crossover with NCIS: Hawaii, which is going to be far more substantial than what we had last season. We’re excited to learn more about both this episode and the one that follows, so why not brace for a live-tweeting session from some of the cast?

In a post on Twitter (see below), you can get a good sense that Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, and Vanessa Lachey could all be taking part in some sort of live-tweet event from the premiere, and we wouldn’t be shocked if another cast member or two from across the two shows took part. It would be a nice way to get us back into the show again, right?

One of the best things that this current cast of NCIS CAN do right now is engage fans as they continue to work their way through what is in many ways a very new era for the series. Remember for a moment here that the show managed to withstand Mark Harmon’s exit better than some assumed — they have to continue to have people hooked on this new iteration.

