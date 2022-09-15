The Good Fight season 6 episode 2: Are Alicia, Peter divorced?

For those who have been eager to get an update on Alicia and Peter Florrick through The Good Fight, season 6 episode 2 this week offered that opportunity.

Was there any major jaw-dropper in there? We can’t say that, mostly because it makes sense that this was how a big part of their story would end. During the episode, it was revealed that Alicia (played by Julianna Margulies in The Good Wife) has since moved to New York, where she started her own law firm. Meanwhile, Peter is now behind bars — a bit of a nod to how some Governors in Illinois eventually find themselves in prison.

Speaking to TVLine after this episode, executive producer Robert King confirmed that Alicia and Peter are divorced, and also explained the decision for the former to move to the Big Apple:

“It felt like once she broke up with [Peter] that she would remake her life, and that might be in New York — [especially] given that Julianna lives in New York. It didn’t seem like a stretch to think that’s what Alicia was doing.”

We know that in the past, there was talk about Julianna potentially appearing in The Good Fight, but that didn’t happen due to a dispute over the actress’ rate. It was also confirmed in this episode that Diane and Alicia are also still not speaking following the infamous The Good Wife finale slap, which we still contend is one of the greatest endings to a show in recent TV memory. It was such a full-circle moment for the original show, and also a reminder of how Alicia changed over the course of the years that series remained on the air.

Now, we remain sad as we consider the fact that The Good Fight is ending this season and with that, so is the larger universe.

