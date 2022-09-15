Harley Quinn season 4 premiere date hopes on HBO Max

Following the big season 3 finale today on HBO Max, what can you expect to see when it comes to a Harley Quinn season 4 premiere date?

First and foremost, we should of course remind you that the animated comedy is 100% coming back. There’s no denying that this isn’t a great time to be an animated show on the aforementioned streaming service; heck, it’s not a good time to be a DC Comics property, either! HBO Max has scaled back on both as of late and with DC in particular, we think they’re moving towards a separate, unified universe similar to what Marvel has.

Luckily, to date Harley Quinn has steered clear of execution and a lot of that is based on its overall quality and devoted fan base. It already has a season 4 renewal and now, we just have to wonder when it will be back.

Obviously, it’d be great to see it in 2023, but we also recognize that animation takes time. We’re several months away from getting too much more news on the series, and our hope really for the show is that they stay focused on building up these characters and digging into them. It’s funny that a show that can be so over-the-top and extreme actually shines the most when it comes to the psychology of its main players. Think about the episode focused on Bruce Wayne’s trauma, where he replayed the death of his parents time and time again in his head. There is a lot of heart to this show, and we think the medium allows for so much time to explore and create — something that the big-budget movies often do not get.

This show also feels like one of the best representations of the modern-day Harley. Her evolution away from Joker and into her relationship with Ivy was super-believable and much-needed; we’re excited to see where things go from here.

When do you want to see a Harley Quinn season 4 premiere over on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

