Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Did Turner give Alyssa hope?

Tomorrow night you are going to see the final five eviction show on Big Brother 24 and based on what we know right now, things could be messy.

We know that Turner, Brittany, and Monte hold all the cards when it comes to the decision to evict Alyssa or Taylor from the game and as of right now, we do think that Alyssa will be the one leaving the house. Are we 100% on that? It’s hard to be, based mostly on all of the chaos that we’ve seen already the past 48 hours.

Take, for starters, Brittany giving Alyssa a LOT of hope that she could get a vote from her, but that was before Taylor reassured her earlier today. Brittany didn’t fully walk back some of her claims to Alyssa this evening, but she did give herself an out by saying that if there was no chance for Alyssa to stay, she wouldn’t vote to keep her. She’s trying to clearly protect herself in the event Taylor is still in the house.

Alyssa told Brittany earlier that she was going to talk with Turner tonight, and now she has. In that convo, he 100% promised her that he would keep her … but also said that they don’t need to have that conversation anymore. That feels like a red flag. Turner would for sure by burning a jury vote here if he’s straight-up lying to her, but he may not care. He may think that he has enough votes elsewhere. Alyssa also spoke to Monte and in that conversation, she told him he might have to break a tie — she did that assuming that she’d have Turner’s vote.

We do think Alyssa is trying her best to hide that Brittany could vote to keep her, just in case Turner does give her a sympathy vote. Brittany wants to talk to Turner a little later tonight and in that convo, she may even ask about the whole sympathy vote issue. Like we said, we think Taylor will end up staying because Monte, Taylor, and Turner have a final three … the only real x-factor is whether Turner is worried that Taylor and Monte are getting too close.

What did you think is going to happen tomorrow on Big Brother 24?

Do you think Taylor is for sure going out of the game? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

