The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Will news come via Tudum?

If you are eager to get a season 3 premiere date for The Witcher, we absolutely know you are one of many, especially with production done! There’s going to be a real demand to get Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast back as soon as possible.

However, there is something that we would say here: Exercise caution. This is one of those shows that requires a lot of time in post-production, and we’re going to have to be patient while we go from point A to point B here. That means that it could be several months until the show is back, and we’d honestly be happy if we see it at some point in the spring or summer of 2024.

Now that we’ve mapped all of this out, let’s go ahead and talk about Tudum. Come a week from Saturday, we’re going to be seeing panels and reveals when it comes to a lot of different shows. You can see a video below that advertises a LOT of what you can expect to see across the board!

We do actually think there’s a reasonably good chance here that a premiere date, or at least a premiere month, could be coming for The Witcher at Tudum. It just would make a good bit of sense This would allow everyone to have something specific to look forward to, and we do think that Netflix is going to do their best to promote the show even more than some others. Cavill is a marquee star, and they’ve invested SO much in this show that there are spin-offs and other ideas being planned. This is the flagship show, and of course attention must still be given to it above any others.

