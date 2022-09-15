Stranger Things 5 premiere date: More news via fan event?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some news on a Stranger Things 5 premiere date soon? We know that personally, we’d love it! However, that doesn’t mean that it’s actually happening. This is a show that has yet to even start filming, so we’d honestly be surprised if there is a firm premiere date for the next chapter at this point next year.

Yet, there is still a good bit to think about here, and that’s where we are when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming big fan event on September 24. We know that there’s going to be news and reveals here on a number of different shows — so could this be where we get something more on season 5?

If we are the streaming service, we absolutely want to have something related to Stranger Things there. After all, this is one of the most popular shows in all of television. Even if it’s just a small announcement, we do think you want to give fans something.

Unfortunately, the closest thing that we think we’re going to get here pertaining to a premiere date is maybe a premiere year. We could see Netflix announcing that the final season is going to be on at some point in 2024, mostly because that’s not giving anything away. Since we’re in a different stage now of the global health crisis, we do wonder if production and post-production will be done within a couple of years. We’re at least hopeful, but we’ll see what happens.

If not news on season 5…

Could we get some insight in the near future on the spin-off in development? So far, Netflix has been super-coy about that, and even the Duffer Brothers have teased that they are hoping to subvert expectations. This is really all that is known as of right now.

