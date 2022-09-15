Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A path for more news soon?

As we get ourselves prepared for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix at some point down the road, could we get more news soon? To be specific, could we find out a premiere date? That’s absolutely something that SO many of us want at this point.

After all, remember the following: Production has been going on for a while when it comes to the new batch of episodes. Also, we think the streaming service probably would love for this to be as much of an annual event as possible. Why wouldn’t they? Clearly, they are going to want to keep viewers engaged, and this isn’t a show like The Witcher or Stranger Things that has some absolutely-bonkers period of time where it is in post-production.

Here’s what we can tell you for now: Come September 24, Netflix is going to be doing their big, global Tudum fan event. If there was ever a chance for more news to come out about the future of some of these shows, this is it. We’re sure there’s a chance for some more news to come out during this and honestly, it’d be great if it did! Maybe we get a premiere date, a teaser, or at least some more casting news.

Unfortunately, we’re the least optimistic about a premiere date of all of these options, mostly because this show is still so far away, most likely, from when it’s coming back. We personally think a May / June start makes the most sense, even if it would be cool to see it back in March. We’re sure that a couple of teases could be handed down and beyond just that, we’re hoping for a chance to see a date for the Queen Charlotte spin-off. We’re sure that Netflix would LOVE to use that to bridge the gap between one season and the next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

