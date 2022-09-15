Severance season 2 premiere date: What now for Apple TV+?

As we think about a Severance season 2 premiere date, should we be prepared now to enter a pretty long period of waiting?

It goes without saying, but we know that a ton of people are excited to dive back into this world again. Also, we’re pretty sure that a lot of people were hoping for some news to drop on the subject of the show’s future at the Emmys. That didn’t happen. Now, there is no other industry event for quite some time, and that may mean we don’t have much more to share when it comes to news.

So what will the near future hold? Well, we’ll start here in saying that there’s probably not going to be too much said over the next couple of weeks. Yet, filming for season 2 is going to start up later this fall and as we get around to that, we do think there’s a chance that we’ll get a lot more in the way of news then. Think in terms of casting insight or story teases.

Will some of those announcements come with a premiere date? Probably not; we’ll just be happy if there is a premiere window. The easiest estimation right now is that we get a spring or summer launch. Either one of them feels feasible. The fact that we got a reference to Severance at a recent Apple event really shows just how committed the streaming service is to both the short and long-term future here. They’ll bring it back as soon as the episodes are ready.

Also, you gotta remember this: With Ted Lasso potentially ending at the end of season 3, Apple needs another top-tier hit.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date?

Do you think that we could be getting more news before too long? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







