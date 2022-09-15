The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Could Alexis Biedel return?

We know already that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be the final one on Hulu, and there will be a chance for closure with many different characters.

So could this closure include on some level Alexis Biedel and her role of Emily? We know that this is something that a lot of people out there could very-much want; we know that the creative team wanted to tell more stories featuring the character, but the actress opted to depart the show instead. The premiere wrote Emily out, noting that she had journeyed back to Gilead … and we tend to imagine that she’s off somewhere, trying to make a difference on the ground.

So while nothing is confirmed at the moment, we do have it on good authority that the producers would love to get Biedel back for the final run. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what executive producer Bruce Miller had to say on the subject:

“That character was not at the end of her journey as far as we were concerned … [We] were mindful of that, from a practical standpoint, to [leave] that door open.”

Hopefully, all of this means that Emily is not killed off at some point during this season off-screen. We want to see more of her story play out, if possible! So much of that will of course depend on if Alexis is available and precisely what it is that she wants to do.

For now, just remember that new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are going to stream on Hulu every week. There is a long ways to go this season!

