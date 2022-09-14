The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 spoilers: After the funeral

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 on Hulu next week, one thing feels abundantly clear: War is on the horizon. Right when it seemed as though things were starting to settle down for June Osbourne, Fred’s funeral changed everything.

What we saw with the end of episode 2 was Serena turning her late husband into a martyr and herself into a powerful figure out to legitimize Gilead’s presence all over the globe. She is the one who pushed Commander Lawrence to have the necessary conversations and with that, the service became a global event. This is dangerous and June knows it; everything from here on out is about to be even more precarious than what it already was and that’s saying something.

Have you watched our most-recent review yet for The Handmaid’s Tale? If not, be sure to do so below and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

Of course, the big question here has to be just what June can really do, even that Serena is going to be hyper-aware of anything that she does and it’s hard to have communication inside of Gilead. She’ll have to be smart and methodical as she figures out what to do. She’ll absolutely have help and is considered to be a hero by so many others out there, but this process is not going to be easy and she has to be prepared.

What’s ahead for Janine and Esther?

That’s another big part of the story right now, as we 100% don’t believe that they are dead. There is a larger plan here that Esther has that seemingly involved poisoning the two of them to isolate them from the pack. there are going to be inevitably more mysteries and question marks that stem from this, so we’d say to go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you think we’re going to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 3 following what we just saw?

Be sure to share now in the comments, and come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







