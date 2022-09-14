Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Brittany, Alyssa, Turner, & a ‘plan’

We’re right in the thick of the afternoon within the Big Brother 24 house, and we don’t think that it’s going to come as that much of a shock that things are messy on the live feeds. This is just the way things have been for most of the week!

It’s hard to really know where to start at this point, so here’s the facts: Brittany used the Veto on herself, and now we’re gearing up for a showdown between Taylor and Alyssa. Is it really a showdown? Well, we know that Alyssa was the target from the moment Brittany won Veto and for the majority of the week, that plan hasn’t changed.

However, Brittany has spent the past 24 hours kicking up a lot of dust in the house, in part because Taylor wasn’t talking to her as much and because Alyssa appealed to her on an emotional level. Last night, Brittany seemed to be pretty gung-ho about keeping Alyssa … but then Taylor talked to her earlier today and gave her some reassurances that they are still working together. We’ve already said that it makes way more sense at this point that Alyssa ends up going this week, since there’s at least a chance Taylor could win the final four Veto and keep Brittany safe. Alyssa has been awful in comps all season.

About half an hour ago Brittany and Alyssa had another conversation, and we do think there’s a slight shift here. Brittany’s plan is to now allow Alyssa and Turner to talk later tonight. Turner has already said this week that he would tell her about a day before the eviction that he’s voting her out. If that convo happens, Alyssa is meant to relay it back to Brittany. She’s told Alyssa that if there’s a shred of hope she will stay, she will cast a vote her way. Otherwise, it may not be worth the effort. What Brittany is doing clearly is that she doesn’t want to stick her neck out, learn that Turner is voting out Alyssa, and then lose Taylor’s support in the process. She’s trying to have her cake and eat it too, which could easily blow up in her face.

We’ll see if that Turner / Alyssa conversation happens; unless Turner is starting to get aware of Monte and Taylor’s budding showmance, he’ll likely send Alyssa out.

Do you think Turner is going to tell Alyssa tonight in Big Brother 24 that she’s leaving the game?

