MasterChef season 12 finale: Who won, Dara, Christian, Michael?

Who was the winner of MasterChef season 12: Dara Yu, Christian Green, or Michael Silverstein? This was set up to be an exciting conclusion, and also one with some great stories at its core.

Think about it like this. Dara came close to winning the very first MasterChef Junior season, so the idea of her coming onto the adult show and winning would be pretty darn awesome. Meanwhile, Christian was first on the show back in season 5 — other than Dara, he had a longer layoff from the franchise than just about anyone. Michael was actually out pretty early on his original season, so this has been an amazing comeback for him as he’s shown more than capable of taking on this competition.

When it comes to overall performance and consistency, we’d say that Christian was the favorite entering the episode, but we’re well-aware of the fact that it’s not smart to pencil someone in as the winner of this show. There is SO much stuff that can happen and you have to be prepared for that!

The whole objective for this finale was pretty simple, as each one of the contestants had to construct the perfect meal. This was about creativity, technique, and also consistency from start to finish. With so many onlookers and a lot of money on the line, it was more of a pressure-cooker than anything that they’ve experienced to date.

The judging

Of course, we think that this was still up in the air leading up to the final part of the challenge: The dessert. This is where we were concerned about Christian, who was criticized for not elevating his grandmother’s banana pudding enough. Dara may have had the most complex flavors, but Christian was also remarkably consistent.

The winner was…

Dara! The former Junior contestant ended up beating all the people who competed for the first time as an adult. This was a pretty incredible story, and it’s easy to be happy for her journey.

