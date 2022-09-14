Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: All we know, post-Emmy edition

Now that we’re on the other side of the 2022 Emmys, isn’t it a good time to check in on Ted Lasso season 3 — especially when it comes to what we know at the moment?

The first thing that we really should remind you of here before we go any further is that in theory, the plan is for the show to be out this fall. This is the story that we’ve heard so far, and of course that’s what we are sticking with until we hear otherwise.

Now, let’s get into some other particulars…

Filming is still ongoing – Judging from the fact that Jason Sudeikis still had the mustache at the Emmys, it’s clear that nobody is done as of yet telling these particular stories. We do tend to believe that they’ll be done soon, though “soon” is a fairly operative term.

The cast may not even know a date yet – If they do, they sure did a good job of being coy this week!

Nothing is 100% decided on a final season – Everyone claims that it is Jason’s decision and for now, Jason is staying coy. Our theory at the moment is that he wants to tie up the story now and see where things are down the road. Meanwhile, Apple doesn’t want to announce anything just in case they can figure out a way to do a spin-off or something else down the road.

The underdog spirit is still there – It’s funny that this show has become so successful in the mainstream and yet story-wise, it remains about defying the odds. It’s also still about goodness and fighting for the ring thing. It’s shown that there are different sorts of underdog stories. At one point, Nate Shelley was an underdog; however, he let a lot of things get to his head and he became spiteful and angry. Finding a way to potentially redeem him could be one of the big threads entering season 3.

