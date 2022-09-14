NCIS season 20 premiere video: ‘A Family Matter’ sneak peeks!

After a really long wait, are you excited to see the NCIS season 20 premiere on CBS Monday night? We know that we’re thrilled to have some sneak peeks!

“A Family Affair” is going to be as dramatic an episode for the team as you’re going to find, as the action picks up shortly after the season 19 finale. Not only is there a mission at hand to try and take down the Raven, but we’re also going to see an NCIS: Hawaii crossover! We’re going to break down all of the individual videos below, as each one brings something different to the table.

First things first, let’s take a look at Torres, Knight, and McGee, who are desperately trying to figure out how to find Alden Parker. Unfortunately, they are facing a lot of resistance … including in some ways from Vance! He wants to find Parker as much as anyone, but it needs to be done carefully.

On more of a lighthearted note, how about a check-in when it comes to Knight and Palmer’s relationship? Amidst a search for answers, the show not-so-subtly reminds us through Torres and McGee that Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen’s characters are together. The show’s going to have some fun with this throughout season 20, as they often don’t get an on-screen couple like this in any form!

For the third sneak peek for this update, we finally get to see Gary Cole in action alongside Palmer and Kasie. Parker gives Kasie a call to ask for some help when it comes to tracing a phone number. Why? Based on how he’s acting in this preview, there’s a chance that he may know that his ex Vivian is up to something … even if it’s not clear what that something is.

Finally, the last sneak peek brings in Tennant and Ernie, who are in town to help prepare for a military exercise — and they’re more than willing to help with Parker. Even if the DC team tried to keep his situation in-house, word travels fast within the NCIS world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the NCIS season 20 premiere?

