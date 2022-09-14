Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan on filming milestone

We all know that Outlander season 7 is going to be on Starz at some point down the road — but when can we expect it? That’s one of the big, burning questions right now, and of course there is no clear answer to that.

However, we can at least make it clear that the season has hit a significant milestone: They’re halfway through! In a new post on Twitter, series star Sam Heughan confirmed as much with a message, making it clear that there are some “really special moments” and “epic scenes” ahead. We know that the premiere is going to pick up almost immediately after the end of season 6, which means we’ll hopefully get a chance to see Claire freed so that she, Jamie, and the rest of Fraser’s Ridge can prepare for what’s to come with the Revolutionary War.

Now, it is important to remember that season 7 is the largest since season 1 with 16 total episodes. Odds are, the show is going to be split into two parts of eight. That means, in theory, that this week filming wrapped on the first batch that could air on Starz down the road. (This is just speculation, but of course it’s a fun thing to think about.)

So when could this first part premiere? It’s beyond realistic to think that these episodes would be ready for the spring, and it may just be a matter of figuring out when the right time is in the schedule to have the show back. Starz has a logjam of programming already over the next several months in between Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force, BMF, Hightown, Heels, and the shows that are currently on the air in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Serpent Queen.

Hopefully, some more official news when it comes to season 7 will be out before the end of the fall.

What do you most want to see from Sam Heughan and the rest of the Outlander cast moving into season 7?

End of another block of shooting! Halfway through the season. Some really special moments and epic scenes. Season 7 will be with the wait…! @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/THdpENYi4R — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) September 14, 2022

