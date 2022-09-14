Grown-ish season 5 episode 10 return date hopes at Freeform

Following today’s big episode at Freeform, do you want to learn the Grown-ish season 5 episode 10 return date — or learn what lies ahead? Of course, we’re here to dive into both of these subjects in some form!

First and foremost, though, we should point out that you’ll be waiting a good while to see the Black-ish offshoot back on the air. Based on what we’ve seen from this show and from the cable network in the past, they will probably wait until the new year to bring it back for the remainder of the episodes. This is a show that has long aired in both the summer and winter, so why change that now? We’re sure a return date will be announced over the next couple of months, with the focus being all about Junior’s journey and/or the bond that he shares with Zoey.

Of course, beyond all of this we’re going to have some inevitable questions about the long-term future here. Is season 5 going to be the final one? There are some legitimate causes for concern here that are pretty hard to ignore right now. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the numbers have dropped for season 5 so far, and that shows tend to get more expensive as they go along. If this does turn out to be the last season, it’s also going to be an emotional goodbye to the entire Black-ish franchise; this is the only one of the shows still on the air, and we hope that there’s a fitting end here that can be found for all of them across the board.

Hopefully, before season 5 returns with new episodes, we do at least get some more news about the long-term future. We wouldn’t want this to hang over the show for however long it ends up remaining on the air.

