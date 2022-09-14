Stargirl season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A look for evidence

As you prepare for Stargirl season 3 episode 4, just what is going to stand out here? To the surprise of no one, the murder mystery is still front and center.

For the time being, we still really are excited to see what the writers do here next, mostly because of the fact that we’re building towards a fairly unexpected outcome. How could we not? We’re going to have a chance to see a lot of twists and turns, and of course this isn’t going to be an issue that Courtney can solve right away. She may be a hero but, at the same time, there’s also so much that she can do when she doesn’t have the answers. Just know this: Suspects are going to be key to much of the story you see here.

Below, you can see the full Stargirl season 3 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester’s (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#304). Original airdate 9/21/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There is one other thing you can expect when it comes to the next couple of weeks: A hiatus. There is no installment set for September 28, so this will be the last one for the month of September. Let’s hope that it ends in a big way to keep you talking for the next little while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







