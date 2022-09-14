MasterChef season 13 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following tonight’s season 12 finale over at Fox, can you expect a MasterChef season 13 renewal? Or, are we 100% at the end? There’s absolutely a good bit to get into here, especially since this is one of the most important reality TV franchises the network has — and we say that knowing that they’ve got an entire Gordon Ramsay empire.

Let’s begin here with what we know at present: There is a formal renewal for a MasterChef season 13! It was just announced earlier today. Even before it was revealed, it was a foregone conclusion. We were confident that there were, in fact, more episodes on the way, and it is really just a matter of when we get to see them. The ratings may not be what they were for the series years ago, but remember that you could say the same thing about the vast majority of programs out there. This franchise is not immune to the live-ratings drops that we have seen all across the board.

So what could we see when it comes to next season? It starts with a reboot-of-sorts of the show’s contestant pool, which means that we’ll see new contestants back in the kitchen. We imagine that, for better or for worse, the format will remain the same. There are certain parts of the show that feel a little tired now, especially the challenges where teams go out and cook for some random group of people; yet, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be changing in the near future.

As for when Fox is planning a premiere, it feels fair to say that new episodes are going to air again in the summer. While Fox has been okay to shift around MasterChef Junior to some extent on the schedule, they’ve largely reserved the main series as something to air in the summer. That’s not something we anticipate them wanting to change at some point in the near future.

