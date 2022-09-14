Snowfall season 6 filming ramps up; premiere date talk

Snowfall season 6 is going to be the end for the FX drama, and of course we’re not even close to being ready to say goodbye. How could we? We’re bracing ourselves for the end of a painful, difficult journey for Franklin Saint and so many others. We’re also starting off the next chapter at a low point in the man’s life.

So while we are for sure going to be waiting for a while to see the show back on the air, we can at least rejoice in something today: Damson Idris is back to work!

Just in case you haven't seen our Snowfall season 5 finale review, go ahead and watch that below!

In a new post over on his Instagram Stories, Idris himself shared a first-look picture from the season 6 table read, a sign that the cast and crew are back at it! Table reads always predate filming, so this is a ramp-up for what should be an exciting next few months for for everyone on board. We know that the material could be heavy and difficult, and we’re already assuming that some people are going to get unhappy endings. This show is effectively a tragedy; there are actions and, of course, consequences that go along with them.

So when will the show be back?

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen FX premiere the show in late winter. It’d be great if that happens again and if not then, we could easily foresee it coming back in early spring. With this being the end of the road, of course we think there’s going to be a heck of a send-off!

