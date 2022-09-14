America’s Got Talent season 18 premiere date talk: Any changes?

Following tonight’s season 17 finale, what can we say about an America’s Got Talent season 18 over at NBC? Is the show coming back?

We should go ahead and get the following out of the way: At the time of this writing, nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the future. However, it also feels like a renewal is a foregone conclusion. While the ratings are down from what they once were, AGT remains one of the biggest shows on all summer and it would be insane for the network to cancel it.

Just like the show’s long-term future is stable, the same probably goes for a premiere date: You’re going to see America’s Got Talent back in either late May or early June and once again, it will run until September, right before the start of the fall season.

Much of that talk is standard and expected; let’s get to one of the bigger questions we’re actively thinking about now…

What should change?

We do think that this show does have some structural problems, and in the end, it has spent a LOT of time resting on its laurels rather than trying to improve.

First and foremost, the packaging of the acts needs to change; everything from the emotional backstories to the judges’ commentary has grown stale. It’s also led to viewers feeling cynical about the process and the acts. There needs to be a fresh presentation, or a way to introduce audience interactivity a little earlier on in the process.

Personally, we’d also cut down on audition shows and extend the live rounds: This was a change for season 17 that was very-much unwelcome. Remember that we only got to see three performances from the acts this season. The reason for this was probably a cost-cutting move since all the auditions can be filmed in a short period of time. Still, the auditions lasted for more total weeks than the rest of the season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent season 18?

When do you think it will premiere? Let us know in the comments! After that, stick around for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

