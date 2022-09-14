America’s Got Talent finale: Will Mayyas or Drake Milligan win?

Tonight on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see the America’s Got Talent season 17 finale, and that thought in itself is exciting! Of course, there is also still a larger question to wonder: Who is going to win? Will it be Mayyas, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, or someone else?

We list those three in the above paragraph simply because per post online polls we’ve seen, they are considered to be the top contenders for the title. Of course, this is the sort of show that does occasionally surprise, so we’re not ruling out someone like Yu Hojin or Mike E. Winfield either — the latter would be the first comedian to ever win the show!

Yet, on paper it feels like Mayyas should be the top contender for the title just because they are the most Vegas-ready act and beyond just that, would benefit from the most from it. They are a spectacular, once-in-a-generation dance act who manages to do something with movement and style that the American version of the show has never done before. They’d be a wonderful group of winners and serve as a pretty inspiring story to people all over the world.

As for the other contenders, Drake is 100% going to benefit from performing last on the night, though he did get some criticism for performing a song that he’s already done on the show in the past. Meanwhile, Chapel Hart had arguably their weakest performance of the season, but they also have amassed an enormous fanbase and understandably so — they’re gifted and should have an enormous career moving forward. The same goes for Drake.

The case for Yu as an underdog is a simple one: America loves magicians … but the fact that a magic act won last year may hurt him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

Who do you think is going to win the America’s Got Talent finale in the end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







