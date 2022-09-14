High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 premiere date talk

Following the big season 3 finale on Disney+, what can we say about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4? Has the show been renewed?

Of course, there’s a lot of fun stuff to talk about here, especially when it comes to a REALLY meta story that is being planned. The streaming service has already confirmed that another batch of episodes is coming, but this time around, we’re going to see the main characters stage a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. In other words, you’re going to get a serious nostalgia kick!

Beyond all of this, there’s a chance for even more nostalgia with the school serving as the setting for High School Musical 4: The Reunion — which could allow the new generation to play featured extras. Does anyone else feel like this is going to be similar to that Curb Your Enthusiasm season where there was a fake Seinfeld reunion? We should note that there is no actual plan for a High School Musical 4 movie, but there’s a chance to make a pretend one on the show.

What will be interesting based on all of this is just how many cast members from the original movies will be back here, since there is obviously going to be enthusiasm for as many of them as possible. It could certainly be a way to boost the ratings of the original show — similar in some way to what we saw with Frozen during season 3. Disney knows how popular that movie is, so why wouldn’t they want to push for it on some level?

When will season 4 premiere?

The hope is that you’re going to have a chance to see new episodes next year. With a show set in high school and catering to a younger audience, we do think that you’re going to want to bring it back before people move on to other pursuits.

