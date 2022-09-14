Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: The Brittany – Alyssa catastrophe

It’s official: Day 70 of Big Brother 24 is officially on drugs. It’s so hard to figure out exactly what Brittany’s game is, let alone what Alyssa actually wants to do in order to save herself.

What can we say at the moment? We suppose it starts off with this: Brittany told Alyssa not too long ago tonight that she’s almost positive she’ll vote to keep her. Why? We think that it comes down to a couple of different factors. First, Alyssa promised her the world and then some, especially after Brittany made it clear Turner is planning to vote her out of the game. Of course, the problem here is that Alyssa’s promises don’t mean all that much given that she hasn’t won a competition all season. She’s realized that she’s been played and used for most of the season and now she wants to do something.

What else has Alyssa done? It may sound silly, but she’s cried with Brittany and made her feel more important than Taylor. Big Brother is a game about comfort, and Taylor has spent most of the past 48 hours away from Brittany. We’ve already written a lot about the Taylor / Monte make-out session overnight, and we think that at the moment, she just feels really safe. We don’t blame her, but that’s making Brittany feel left out and like Taylor doesn’t care about her anymore.

Where things get even messier is Alyssa telling Turner for some reason that if he votes her out, she will see it as a betrayal of their friendship and she won’t give him a jury vote. Since when as THAT every worked? This season is SO messy and dramatic and in this case, for no real reason. Just like it was a bad move for Monte to tell Brittany their trust can’t be repaired, it was a bad news for Alyssa to say anything close to this to Turner. He’s now even more likely to keep Taylor, and that sends it over to Monte if Brittany votes to send Taylor out.

Who would’ve thought we’d be here, especially since 48 hours ago, we would’ve flipped Brittany and Turner’s votes altogether? We can’t say that anything is 100% anymore, mostly because this week is nuts. Alyssa campaigned briefly to Monte tonight, not that this is really going to do much.

How can you describe Alyssa and Brittany’s Big Brother 24 games tonight?

