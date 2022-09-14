Why did Alexis Biedel leave The Handmaid’s Tale, role of Emily?

Why did Alexis Biedel leave The Handmaid’s Tale and her role of Emily leading into season 5? If you are watching the premiere and wondering that, we understand. The former Gilmore Girls actress was at one point a huge part of this show and yet, over the offseason the news first came out that she would not be returning to the Hulu drama.

So why in the world is this happening? Well, we can at least give you a little more insight on it within…

Do want to see our most-recent review for The Handmaid’s Tale? If so, be sure to watch it below! Once you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there is more coverage coming the rest of the season.

In a statement, Biedel herself was the first to confirm her exit with the following:

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

It’s possible that more about this exit will come out over time, but it certainly sounds as though it was the actress’ choice to move away from the show for now. There is always a chance that she does come back down the road; just remember for a moment that there already is a season 6 coming, and it will be the final season. It’s at least something else to think about as we get further and further into the story this fall. In the episode tonight, we learned that Emily went back to Gilead, presumably to take out Aunt Lydia.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that there are enough fantastic performances elsewhere on the show so that this absence doesn’t feel as gaping as it appears to be on the surface. With her pedigree, Alexis is not someone easy to replace.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

Are you sad that Alexis Biedel is not a part of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







