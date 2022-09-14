The Amazing Race Canada 8 episode 10 was extremely tough for all of the teams, especially when you consider one simple thought: Nobody wants to go out right before the finale. This is such a hard thing to deal with in the weeks right after filming.

Of course, every single person came into the episode knowing full well what the stakes were, and it was about as competitive as you would’ve imagined. Also, almost every single team made some mistakes along the way. Franca & Nella struggled early on in the leg, and that saddled them with being in last for one of the first times ever on this show. Meanwhile, Jesse & Marika got themselves in huge trouble at the Face Off, where a game of pool caused them to face a significant delay.

Yet, at the end of the day it was Beverly & Veronica who may have failed at the most inopportune time — they struggled to memorize the core values they needed to at the military-themed challenge. They had a chance to finish ahead of multiple other teams, but then it took them three times to get this right. It caused them to slip all the way to last place and the vast majority of the time, the team who leaves the final task ends up being the one that goes home. That was the case here.

We know the big headline for a lot of people coming out this episode will be four teams going to the finale for the first time on this show, but we’re pretty bummed to lose Beverly & Veronica here. Were they snarky? Absolutely, but that was a part of the fun. We like teams that are competitive but also don’t take themselves seriously all the time. They remembered that this was a TV show and were pretty upfront about who they were and the game they were playing. With that, they’ve earned our respect as a viewer.

