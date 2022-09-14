The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Did Rachel & Tino break up?

Next week on ABC, it’s clear that we’re going to see part two of The Bachelorette finale — just like it’s also clear that it could be curtains for Rachel and Tino.

Even before tonight’s part 1 came on the air, there’s a good chance you knew already that Tino was going to be her final guy. That’s been the case for the vast majority of the season! Yet, we’d already seen some of the previews for the finale in advance that made it clear that there were some huge problems ahead, including footage for Rachel and Tino that we haven’t seen yet.

At the moment, the easy prediction to make here is that the two end up leaving filming together, but something happens between then and the After the Final Rose. This is when the two reunite at some undisclosed location with cameras present — it feels similar to what we saw with Hannah and Jed, or with Arie and Becca. (We’re not saying the circumstances are the same, but the location very well could be.)

We know the words “most emotional finale ever” do get thrown around a lot, but there’s a chance that they may live up to the billing in this case. Prepare for that accordingly, among a number of other things.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on The Bachelorette, including more in regards to the future

What do you think is going to be coming on The Bachelorette finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







