America’s Got Talent finale: Chapel Hart performs ‘American Pride’

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent finale featured a lot of big performances from start to finish, but entering the show, Chapel Hart was considered a favorite. After all, they had one of the greater auditions that we’ve ever seen from a country act. Then, they followed that up with another super-memorable routine to close the performance show they were a part of in the live shows.

For the final show tonight, the trio decided to go with another original song in “American Pride,” and we absolutely understand why they wanted to do this. It was a celebration of this country, but also an ideal they hope to one day achieve. You could see just how emotional they were by the end of this! It’s a gig that meant the world to them and their careers are never going to be the same after this.

Vocally, we will say that they struggled more tonight than they did in the past; the emotion may have played a role in some of their intonation, and the background music was a little louder than it needed to be. They probably needed to take a few deep breaths before coming out to perform.

The truth remains that viewers are probably going to love this song, and we wouldn’t quite rule out them as a potential sleeper at the end of the show. We do think this wasn’t their strongest performance, but they’ve built up such a resume since the start of the season. Hopefully, after this we do see some record label given them a real chance to make some noise in Nashville — there haven’t been many acts like Chapel Hart and they deserve every opportunity to come out there and shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent right now, including our take on some other performances

What did you think about Chapel Hart’s performance on the America’s Got Talent finale?

Do you think there’s going to be a chance that they win? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







