Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Marvin, Jukebox’s path

There are so many different stories on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 that are interesting in their own way. For this piece in particular, though, let’s put the focus on Marvin and Jukebox.

For most of this season, the writers have done a good job tackling what is a difficult, emotional situation involving these characters. Jukebox can’t trust her father after what he did last season; meanwhile, Marvin wants to earn forgiveness, but he hasn’t quite put the pieces together. In order for his anger management to fully work, for example, he needs to understand further what got him to this point. He has to put all the pieces together and doing that could take some measure of time.

We’re at the halfway point of the season now and we’re starting to get some signs that the two could be spending more time together. He’s worked on putting her room back together should she ever come back, and he did share a little with his anger-management instructor. Jukebox doesn’t know yet all the work he’s doing, and even explaining some of that will be a process. It’s going to take a lot of patience to go from point A to point B here and we should be very much prepared for that.

Ultimately, the #1 thing Marvin may be eventually counted on here is something pertaining to Juke and her mom. It absolutely still feels like there is more to that story than what we currently know.

What do you think is coming for Marvin and Jukebox on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Is there any hope for reconciliation here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

