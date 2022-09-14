The Bachelorette finale: Did Rachel and Aven break up?

Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, we tried our best to prepare for anything with Gabby and Rachel. These are two women who have gone through a lot already, and we don’t think either of their situations appeared clear-cut at this point in their journeys.

Take, for example, Gabby with Erich. While the two are clearly in love, that doesn’t mean a proposal is in the cards. During the episode tonight, this was a situation that she had to figure out how to handle. Would she want to move forward without an engagement? There is a certain expectation that this will happen during the season, so there are of course questions and concerns when it doesn’t.

As for Rachel, she could have some similar concerns when it comes to Aven in part one of the two-week event. We’ve seen previews already suggesting that Aven may not want to propose and with that in mind, she could choose to send him packing. This isn’t the same sort of situation as with Gabby, largely in that Aven isn’t the only one left. She still has Tino, and it’s been clear to us from most of the season that she’s giving him a final rose instead. We have questions about their future beyond that based on some of the previews.

So with all of this being said, we’re entering tonight anticipating that Rachel will end things with Aven at some point. It’s mostly a matter of when … and we did build towards that as we got near the end of the two hours.

Our confusion…

This whole situation with these two was uncomfortable to watch, mostly because it felt like Rachel was so caught up on the idea of him not proposing that she lost sight of everything else. We do think he cared about her and wanted to be with her, but he didn’t want to rush anything along. We came out of this feeling pretty pro-Aven, even if he could’ve articulated some of his thoughts on engagement sooner.

So that’s it: Aven is out of the running.

