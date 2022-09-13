Law & Order crossover trailer: SVU, Organized Crime, & more

Leading up to the big premiere one week from Thursday, Law & Order has officially revealed their trailer for the epic three-part crossover event. The mothership show is teaming up with SVU and Organized Crime for what is a franchise first. It’s still crazy to think that despite having such a long shelf life, this franchise has never done a three-hour event like this before.

Based on said trailer (watch below), this is going to be as epic and shocking an event as you’re going to find. The music choice of “Gimme Shelter” is appropriate, given that this is also the title of the event. A human trafficking ring ends up leading to a city-wide investigation that could also lead to murders and even a bomb going off in the city. This is one of those situations where all hands have to be on deck. If they aren’t, there’s a good chance that the situation could grow so much worse.

Is there a chance that this could be one of the most-watched events in the franchise in years? If nothing else, we’re sure NBC would love for it to draw numbers similar to what we saw with the premiere of Organized Crime and the Benson/Stabler reunion a year and a half ago. It’s important to note that you really need to watch all three hours to understand what’s going on here, and that the episode order is a little bit different. It begins with Organized Crime before shifting over to SVU and then the mothership.

Following this event, you can expect for things to return to normal for at least a little while, though we personally think there’s always a chance that we’ll see more of Benson and Stabler working together again down the road.

Three squads are better than one. See for yourself! Don’t miss A #LawAndOrder Premiere Event Thursday, September 22 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/EuYoWkEYUX — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) September 12, 2022

