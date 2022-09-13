The Boys season 4 premiere date: Do Emmys have an impact?

As we prepare ourselves for The Boys season 4, why not go ahead and discuss some things in terms of the Emmys? Doesn’t that make sense?

It was a bummer last night to not see Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, or any other cast member in attendance at the awards show, but it was also far from a surprise. Remember for a moment that the cast and crew were not eligible this year, due to the show premiering in the summer. It will have another chance to shine at the Primetime Emmys, but it’s not going to come until we get around to next year.

So will the Emmy eligibility be a factor in when season 4 premieres? We do think that streaming services do often consider such a thing, but it’s not so important this time around. Instead, we think that the timing of season 4 makes it so that the eligibility window isn’t so much of a deal. In order for season 4 to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, it would need to premiere before June and there’s almost a 0% chance of that happening. It’s possible that filming in Toronto will be done by that point, but that’s without considering special effects or anything else that goes into the post-production process.

Our feeling is that the season 4 premiere will come in late 2023 or early 2024, which would make it eligible for the 2024 awards. The Boys has become a great darkhorse contender within the Drama Series category, and its nomination back in 2022 was considered to be a delightful surprise.

