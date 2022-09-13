House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Viserys’ illness

As we prepare to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 this weekend on HBO, of course you could be curious about King Viserys. Why wouldn’t you be?

If you have seen the previews already for this episode, then you may be wondering about what’s going on with the King’s condition. He is clearly suffering from some sort of illness, and it is intensifying the discussions around who is next in line. Rhaenyra feels she deserves it and yet, Otto Hightower already worked to undermine her by spying on her every movement. Both she and Daemon were put through it following their time together in the brothel. Each one of them, in their own way, is trying to now use the situation as leverage.

Let’s focus for now, though, on the King and what is actually going on with him. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, here is what Paddy Considine had to say about what he’s going through:

“He’s actually suffering from a form of leprosy … His body is deteriorating, his bones are deteriorating. He is not actually old. He’s still a young man in there. He’s just, unfortunately, got this thing that’s taken over his body. It becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you, and what it does to you physically, what it does to you mentally.”

We know that Viserys is doing what he can to be a reasonably good man despite not being an ideal King; he is indecisive in some ways, and does not want to be the man behind the most brutal or painful decisions. Being diplomatic is not something that often works in Westeros, but we will see where things go.

Do you think that we're going to see Viserys die over the course of House of the Dragon season 1?

