Magnum PI season 5: Where things stand ahead of filming

There’s no debating it in our mind at the moment: This is a great time to be a Magnum PI fan. Season 5 filming is less than a week away! Progress is being made behind the scenes, and the cast should be slowly making their way out to Oahu over the coming days (if they aren’t there already).

So what are the next few days going to look like? There’s a lot to think about there, and it starts with recognizing that the start of filming is going to be a heck of a busy day. You’ll have people still getting back into the swing of things, plus new faces joining the crew and a sense of widespread gratitude. You can see some of that in Amy Hill’s post on Instagram below.

Behind the scenes, the writers are several scripts ahead, as they have to be in order to keep things running smoothly. You want to have a great long-term plan before the cast come on set, especially when there is so much uncertainty elsewhere. A lot of filming this season could come in a vacuum, as the majority of the season could be filmed even prior to the premiere of the show on NBC. There is no specific date for that, and there may not be one of the bulk of production. Being a part of the show this year may feel more like a bubble than it’s been in the past, even if you know there’s a huge social-media following waiting for every possible tease.

If there’s one thing we’re a little bit bummed about, it’s that NBC did not find a way to work one or two cast members into the Emmy broadcast last night — even as presenters. Sure, they didn’t do that with a lot of their shows and it’s probably an unfair expectation, but wouldn’t it have been a good way to get the word out?

