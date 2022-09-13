Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Does Jason Sudeikis know?

We were hoping, perhaps against our better belief, that the 2022 Emmys would give us a hint as to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. Can you really blame us? This is one of the greatest shows on TV and of course, we hoped that there would be some more information out there about it.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen last night, but there were at least a couple of subtle clues dropped throughout the night. Take, for starters, him still sporting the Ted mustache. Do you think he just did that for fun? It’s a reminder that the show is still filming. We would assume that it’s near the end of production, but we’ve also assumed that for the better part of the past month. Yet, here we are.

Also, at the end of accepting the Comedy Series award last night, Sudeikis mentioned that season 3 would be out “at some point.” Does that mean that he doesn’t even know when it’s coming? There’s a strong case to be made for that, since we don’t know if he would’ve included it in the speech otherwise.

It’s clear at this point that the cast, producers, and even Apple are trying to be as patient as they can when it comes to the future of season 3 and as frustrating as that is, we also get it. Why would anyone want to rush along an extremely popular show that is in the process of what may be its final season? We know that this cast and crew love the work, and a part of that love is knowing when to land the metaphorical plane. They don’t want to extend this story longer than they need to. If a good idea comes up for season 4, they can pursue it. Otherwise, this may very well be the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see from Ted Lasso season 3, whether it be a premiere date or something else?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional insight. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







