NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2: Big step for Lucy, Whistler?

We know that the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere is airing on CBS next week but for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that. After all, there are a lot of big things coming this season! In episode 2, for example, we’re going to be seeing Whistler and Lucy take another step forward. After all, Whistler wants her girlfriend to meet her colleagues at work!

Through most of this season, we imagine that the writers are going to take their time cultivating this story and understandably so. They don’t want to rush anything along here and beyond just that, they don’t want viewers to miss a lot of fun moments and milestones along the way. Sometimes there are shows out there that rush relationships and you miss a lot of the little things. Whistler introducing Lucy to more of her world is a big thing; it shouldn’t be forgotten or glossed over.

If you want to get a few more details all about this very thing, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Blind Curves” – The NCIS team’s investigation takes them deep into the world of illegal street racing after a Marine staff sergeant’s body is discovered in a junkyard. Also, Tennant is concerned Alex is hiding something from her, and Whistler is anxious about introducing Lucy to her co-workers, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Sept. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

This episode in general should be a reminder that NCIS: Hawaii is getting back into an established rhythm as we dive further into this season. That means a little more insight on some of the characters every week mixed with an established case. This is a procedural, and we don’t foresee the writers drifting from that.

