Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Monte and Taylor kiss (day 70)

Welcome to day 70 in the Big Brother 24 house! Isn’t it fair to say we’re in the home stretch now?

We know that there’s some strategy and some other stuff to get into here, but we should start things off with the BIG topic of BB Twitter this morning: Monte and Taylor kissing in bed. Remember that these people have been largely isolated for almost three months when you include sequester. Can you really be that shocked that they’re going to be looking for some human contact? It’s been clear for a while that Monte’s into Taylor, and it’s probably one of the reasons he’s been so regretful of how he acted at the start of the season. What wasn’t as clear was that she was into him.

Do you want to ensure you get more Big Brother 24 live feed updates? Then go ahead and bookmark this link now.

Of course, we recognize fully that this is sending Taylor / Joseph fans into a state of panic, but remember this: You never know what’s going to happen after the season! We don’t want to get too far into any of this, mostly because showmances aren’t really our thing. Yet, we felt it necessary to talk at least a little about it for the sake of public interest. Maybe Monte and Taylor thought this would be strategically beneficial, or maybe there really is something more here; it’s hard to say.

In gameplay news…

Remember that either Taylor or Alyssa will be evicted on Thursday, and we know that Alyssa right now seems far more likely to head out the door. Judging from what she told the cameras last night she knows that she’s in trouble and she has to figure something out. She’s already campaigned a little to Brittany, saying that she’d owe her everything if she were to stay. Since Brittany and Turner are the two people voting and Turner and Alyssa are close, Brittany is the most important person in this scenario. If Alyssa flips her and Turner reverses course on the current plan, Taylor goes and then a Turner / Alyssa / Brittany final three would be in play. Turner would beat either of them at the end and even though he’s been loyal to Monte, Monte is a far bigger threat at the final two.

We don’t think this is going to happen, though, largely because Brittany has no real reason to trust Alyssa; meanwhile, she’s had a longstanding history of working with Taylor. Brittany is mostly focused right now on the fact that Michael destroyed her entire game before going out the door.

What do you most want to see in the Big Brother 24 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







