Emmys 2022 winners list: Check out some live updates!

Want to know who some of the big winners are during the 2022 Emmy Awards? Rest assured, we’re going to have coverage and analysis throughout the night!

Go ahead and consider this article your one-stop shop for everything associated with TV’s biggest night and some of the winners, but also remember along the way to update this page. We will be adding more to it as the night goes on. This is an interesting night given that there are favorites like Squid Game and Abbott Elementary, but we wouldn’t say that any show is considered to be a consensus to clean up with all the awards. There’s an element of unpredictability here that should be exciting.

The winners will be announced on this page in the order in which they are revealed on the show, just in case there is any confusion.

Limited Series Actor – Michael Keaton, Dopesick. He was probably one of the big runaway favorites tonight, so we’re not going to sit here and act even remotely surprised. It’s well-deserved!

Limited Series Supporting Actor – Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus. This was such a fabulous role and to us, this win is a total delight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Emmys, including our take on the opening

What is your take on some of the winners at the 2022 Emmys?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay put for every single update along the way. (Photo: Emmys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







