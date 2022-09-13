Emmys 2022 opening: Kenan Thompson celebrates theme songs

Going into the opening for the 2022 Emmys, we’ll admit that we had super-high expectations. It’s hard not to with Kenan Thompson hosting!

We’ll be the first to admit that we’ve been a big fan of Kenan for the majority of our life, dating back to the days of him appearing on Nickelodeon’s All That. He’s a comedic genius, but one of the things that has always stood out is that he’s never been someone to make an event all about himself. He shares the spotlight and is 100% happy to do so. With that in mind, of course, we expected an opening with a few cameos in there!

Of course, the cameos were not exactly what we expected — did anyone else have the surviving cast of The Brady Bunch on their bingo card? The theme song-based dance numbers were fun, but we almost wish that it was more just Kenan being funny telling jokes — that’s what he is the best at, though he got to do little riffs in here about Ice-T, Friends versus Living Single, and more. The Game of Thrones dance number was at least cool, but that was about it.

After watching the opening, we started to recognize that the Emmys are probably going to be a little different this year: The show will probably air some comedy bits with Kenan throughout the night, largely as a way to keep things fresh and keep you watching the whole three hours. There is always a fear that people are just going to check out the start, have a few laughs, and then leave.

