American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: A missed chance?

Are you interested in checking out an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date at FX? It feels like if you love the show, the answer is obvious.

What’s also obvious at this point is pretty darn clear: The folks at the network are 100% making us all sweat this long wait out. There isn’t a start date out there for the show as of yet, despite so many of us expecting there to be something before the spin-off American Horror Stories concluded last week.

We consider the Horror Stories finale to be a missed opportunity and unfortunately, there was another recent one, as well. We’re talking here, of course, of the D23 Expo this past weekend. There were so many things discussed at the big convention and the greater AHS franchise was even represented! Yet, there was no start date revealed there, even when a ton of eyeballs would’ve been on it.

The question that we’re left to wonder now is quite simple: Is there going to be another golden opportunity to hype up season 11? We’re sure that FX can make an independent announcement at any point and get a splash from that, but there could’ve been something so much more to appeal to mainstream fans. We know that this is a show super-deep into its run but at the same time, we like to think there are new viewers that can be courted here and there.

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

