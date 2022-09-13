Leonardo season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Origins of the Mona Lisa

As you prepare for Leonardo season 1 episode 6 on The CW next week, there are a number of things to prepare yourselves for.

So where do we begin? We should note that we are very much within the home stretch of the season now! There are only three episodes left and within those, there is so much story to mine from the life of Leonardo da Vinci. This particular episode will be more important than most, as we are talking in some ways about the origins of the Mona Lisa. Is this the most famous painting of all time? It certainly feels that way given how recognizable it is all over the globe.

This is going to be a big part of the story ahead, which is going to take place in Florence. For a few more details now, go ahead and read the Leonardo season 1 episode 6 synopsis below in full:

OPPORTUNITIES – Returning to Florence after his years in Milan, an uninspired Leonardo (Aidan Turner) is presented with new opportunities, but has little drive to accept them, until he is asked to paint the portrait of Lisa del Giocondo (Maria Vera Ratti), that will become the Mona Lisa. But after failing to repair his broken relationship with Caterina (Matilda De Angelis), Leonardo accepts an offer on behalf of the city and goes to Imola, where he receives much praise from his enthusiastic employer, Cesare Borgia (Max Bennett). Warned by Niccolò Machiavelli (Davide Iacopini), a Florentine ambassador at Imola, that his value will only endanger him, Leonardo realises not all is as it seems and reaches out for help. With the work forcing his mind to dark places, all hope is lost until assistance appears in the unlikeliest of places. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Alexis Sweet directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#106). Original airdate 9/20/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Rest assured that no matter what happens here, even bigger things could be coming. This show is ultimately set up with that in mind.

