Barry season 4 premiere date: Any more news from the Emmys?

As we prepared for the 2022 Emmys, we of course had some thoughts entering our mind about Barry season 4 — could we learn anything new? Is it possible that some premiere-date news would be leaked in some capacity?

We wanted to do our best to have some hope for a big announcement tonight, even if we were fairly pessimistic that news would actually come out. After all, there were some big-time factors to consider here! Filming only recently started on the fourth season, which we know already to be a massive undertaking. Bill Hader, for starters, is planning to direct every episode; also, the content here is far more intense and dark than you see in your standard half-hour comedy. Barry was arrested at the end of season 3!

Given the start of production, we’re at least confident that we are going to see new episodes at some point before the end of May — that way, the series will be eligible for the 2023 show! HBO does value Barry very much, as it’s one of their more-successful comedies and that’s in addition to all of the awards recognition it tends to bring in. From our vantage point, it makes the most sense to premiere the show alongside another one of their hits in Succession — just to make sure that the rich get richer.

In general, whether it be at the Emmys or any other awards show out there, just be prepared for the cast to hold many cards close to the vest; they don’t have much of a reason to share much info in advance and with that in mind, they probably won’t. We just say to prepare to be continuously surprised with where things go from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Barry right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Barry season 4 premiere date at HBO?

Do you have any big ideas in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







