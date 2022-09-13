Walker season 3 spoilers: Jared Padalecki on cliffhanger aftermath

We know that Walker season 2 ended in a pretty dramatic place for Jared Padalecki’s title character; what does that mean for season 3? The character, as you may recall, was kidnapped! That’s the sort of thing that should make ALL of us nervous. Who did this, and what do they want?

Of course, it may be easy to guess that the responsible parties here are people who we’ve seen inhabit Cordell’s life over the past couple of seasons, but that may not be the case. What could be going on here could actually be tied to something that happened many years before.

Speaking about this very subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Padalecki had to say on the subject:

“We find out more about the time he served in the Marines … and that there might be some skeletons lurking in Walker’s closet.”

In general, we do have a feeling that this upcoming batch of episodes could swing for the fences, and tell a few stories that are darker and potentially shocking to everyone who’s known this cast over the past couple of years. We welcome that, just as we also welcome more on Walker’s past. No two seasons of any show should be the same, and there’s a real chance here moving forward to keep people guessing. It’s okay for your hero to have flaws; that’s what makes them human, and absolutely it’s what makes them relatable.

We know that the new season of Walker will be coming up later this fall and as we get closer to that premiere date, we imagine a few more details will be dropped here and there. Hopefully, we can all prepare to see some pretty fun surprises every single step of the way.

