Severance season 2 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

Are the Primetime Emmy Awards going to bring us any news when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date? We know that there will be people who want that.

After all, let’s put things in perspective for a moment here: The Adam Scott series has become a phenomenon at Apple TV+, and in many ways is the “best” kind of hit. This is a show that didn’t have some enormous marketing campaign compared to some other series out there and instead, really got by on building up more and more of an audience over time. That’s the sort of thing that leads to long-term success, but also excruciating waits between seasons.

We know that there are going to be questions asked about season 2 on the red carpet; that part of things is more or less inevitable. The larger question here, of course, is whether or not you’re going to get any info about when the show is actually coming back. Personally, we’re not expecting much … so it feels valuable to go ahead and say everything we know at present.

The writers are already at work trying to ensure that season 2 answers at least some of the questions from the end of season 1, but typically with high-concept shows like this, there are also some new ones raised, as well. Filming will kick off for the cast and crew later this fall, so it feels fair to say that we’re going to be waiting until at least spring for the series to come back. As a matter of fact, it could be summer!

An important date to watch here is May 31, as that is the cut-off for the 2023 Emmy Awards. If season 2 is meant to be eligible for any awards next year, it needs to come out at around that time. Otherwise, it could be waiting until the 2024 show.

