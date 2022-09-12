The Conners season 5 spoilers: Meet a new family member!

The premiere of The Conners season 5 is a little more than a week away and at this point, we know that there’s a lot of fun stuff being brought to the table. Sure, we’re bummed-out still that Michael Fishman is being written out of the show, but there are going to be opportunities to meet some newcomers — and we’ll have to wait and see what they end up bringing to the table.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Bruce Helford notes that in particular, there’s going to be a young relative who comes on board the show this season in need of some help:

“Louise and Neville have a nephew, a teenager, and they find out that he needs a place to live … He could go live with his Aunt Louise [and Dan], or his Uncle Neville and [Jackie], so that’s going to be very interesting.”

How interesting this character ends up being, at least to us, is going to depend heavily on whether or not the writers can avoid some familiar archetypes. We don’t need to see this character lean into the de-facto annoying teenager role that we’ve seen with some other shows over the years. Luckily, we know that this can subvert expectations, and tell stories that are familiar to the sitcom format and also different.

In some other news, be prepared to see more of Louise in general this season; there were originally plans to have more of Katey Sagal last time, but the actress was temporarily written out as she recovered from a car accident. Helford made it clear there is a particularly notable role for her coming:

“She starts to find her comfort level as a stepmom, and what it means to be the newer matriarch in the family — or if that’s even what she wants to be … She realizes that there are so many responsibilities that come with being Dan’s wife and they involve — I don’t want to call it parenting, exactly — but being the adult and having to help manage the family. It’s an evolution for Louise into — and put quotes around this — into the ‘mother’ role.”

