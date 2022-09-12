Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

The fact that there’s already enthusiasm around a Squid Game season 2 premiere date at Netflix speaks wonders. After all, there’s no indication that we’re getting it anytime soon and yet, we are infinitely excited about it.

So will the Primetime Emmy Awards tonight give us a slightly better sense of what’s coming? If nothing else, this feels like a perfect time to spotlight that as we start to look ahead…

First things first, we should note where the producers are right now in the planning process for season 2: The early going. Everyone is still planning and trying to chart out what the future could look like here! While it’d be great if there was more in the way of news out there, unfortunately there isn’t at the moment. Filming has yet to begin, and we tend to think that it won’t be kicking off until we get around to at least early next year.

Of course, it’d be nice to get some premiere-date news or even a hint (we’ll update this piece if anything comes out), but it’s important to remember that the bulk of the Squid Game season 1 cast (save for Gi-hun and the Front Man) won’t be back for season 2. Netflix is ultimately in charge of a start date anyway, and we’re not sure that they’ve told anyone their plans as of yet. Our hope is that we’ll see episodes surface again either late next year or in early 2024, but we’re going to need patience to get through this whole process.

