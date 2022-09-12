9-1-1 season 6 spoilers: What’s ahead for Buck’s love life?

With the premiere of 9-1-1 season 6 coming on Fox in just one week’s time, why not have a conversation about Buck? Oliver Stark’s character will factor into a number of stories moving forward, and we say that especially thanks to the knowledge that he and Taylor broke up at the end of season 5.

Professionally, we know already that there’s some big stuff coming right away for all the main characters due to a blimp accident at a major sports arena. (Interestingly, there is no multi-part disaster to kick off this season, contrary to what some previews may suggest.) Beyond the rescues and the action, there are a lot of personal stories and for Buck, one of them is going to be him figuring out himself.

In speaking on this matter further to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Kristen Reidel had to say:

“Buck is going to be single for a bit … Buck has always been a person who defines himself by the way other people see him. That’s why it was so important for him to be a firefighter. He always looks to others to see whether he’s failing or succeeding. His journey this season is him figuring out who he wants to be for himself — what he needs, what his purpose is in life, what’s required to make him happy — in a way that comes from within, not from an external force or factor or girlfriend.”

From our vantage point, all of this feels like a smart move. We think it’s always great for television characters to be defined by something more than just a love interest and for Buck, this period of self-reflection will prepare him better inevitably for whatever romance comes his way next.

