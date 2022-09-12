Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Any news from the Emmys?

Tonight marks the Primetime Emmy Awards, so what better time than the present to get news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date? We are well-aware that this is one of the most-anticipated dates out of any show coming up on television this year.

We suppose that within this article, the best place to start is by reminding all of you that there will, in fact, be a Ted Lasso season 3 coming at some point in the near future. The internet scuttlebutt has suggested for a while that we’ll see episodes this fall, but that news has been somewhat complicated by the fact that at the time of this writing, we’ve heard almost nothing on the subject. We’re inching closer and closer to when the show could be out, so why not announce anything?

If we had to give out one prevailing theory at the moment as to what Apple TV+ is waiting on, it’s either tonight to give more details away or in the days/weeks to come. Because they did such a lengthy marketing campaign for the Emmys over the summer, they didn’t really need to garner more publicity for themselves. The Jason Sudeikis series has firmly remained in the spotlight without fail, so there hasn’t been any major concern with that.

We’re going to update this piece in the event that some more premiere date news is announced tonight but for now, our sentiment is pretty simple: We’re expecting the show back at some point circa November. This means that the 12-episode season would either need to air over the holidays or be split into halves, but that’s something that Apple can announce down the road.

As for the rumors that season 3 could be the show’s last, we’re preparing as though this is the case. After all, it leaves the door open for more excitement down the road.

